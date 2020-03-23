Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair, which picked up nearly 20 Flybe routes after its collapse earlier this month, told the BBC that Loganair would need help to maintain essential air services.



Loganair has already grounded half its fleet, and has announced further service reductions for April – but has pledged to keep flying to remote communities reliant on its service for connectivity, mail and other essentials such as pharmaceuticals.



Hinkles, though, further warned on Monday (30 March) the carrier would at some stage lack the cash to maintain operations without government intervention.



However, chancellor Rishi Sunak last week said airlines should explore all other funding avenues before making an official application for state aid.



Since then, nearly 40 MPs have written to Sunak urging him to take action to support airlines, such as providing emergency loans and offering reliefs in the form of tax and regulatory breaks.