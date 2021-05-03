Loganair will increase its Teesside-Heathrow service to three-times-daily in July

Loganair will up its Teesside-Heathrow schedule from twice-daily to three-times-daily from 12 July.

The route, launched in March, will gain an extra 2.50pm departure, in addition to existing 6.50am and 5.55pm services.



Return flights are fixed for 8.50am, 4.40pm and 7.50pm respectively.



Loganair is also operating one Saturday morning flight, and two on Sundays.



Fares lead in from £69.99pp one-way.



Onward flights from Heathrow with British Airways, KLM, Air France, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, United Airlines and Qatar Airways are available to Tees Valley passengers through Loganair’s interline agreements.