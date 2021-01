A London-based agency has ceased trading, the CAA has confirmed.

Skylink Travel & Tours Ltd (Atol 9839) failed on Friday (22 January).



The business, which was headquartered in north-west London, was licensed to carry 500 Atol-protected passengers.



Website skylinkworld.co.uk has been taken down and replaced with the message "ceased trading".



The firm sold a range of trips around the world, including adventure tours and cruises.