The app and website encourages businesses to take climate positive action

South London agency Travel Matters has become the travel business to take up the Net Zero Challenge.

The agency has adopted the new digital platform designed to help businesses meet their sustainability targets.



Served via a website and app, the challenge promotes more than 30 carbon-saving activities spanning recycling, sustainable travel and commuting, saving energy, and developing skills and knowledge in, and across, a wide range of topics.



The Net Zero Challenge aims to motivate employees to reduce carbon emissions as a team and as an individual, with competitive elements built in to encourage friendly rivalries between businesses.



Employees are awarded green points for their efforts, with the top-performing teams and individuals winning vouchers and charity donations.



Travel Matters currently tops the leaderboard after completing nearly 1,500 positive actions in the past month, saving approximately 1,270kg of carbon emissions.



The agency is a supporter of the Future of Tourism coalition, and is a member of the Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency campaign.