Global travel specialist Emerald Global Limited, also trading as People’s Travel, has been placed in administration, with more than 20 UK employees set to be made redundant.

Neil Gostelow and Steve Absolom from KPMG’s restructuring practice were appointed joint administrators to London-based Emerald Global on Friday (9 April).



The firm was founded in 1980, specialising in tailor-made independent and group travel. Its core flight consolidator business sold flights on behalf of 75 airlines, trading under the eConsol brand.



It also operated a direct-to-consumer business, trading as People’s Travel, as well as a travel management platform, providing corporate travel services to corporates and embassies under the Emerald TMC brand.



Additionally, Emerald Global was a majority shareholder in Malaysian subsidiary Emerald Global Services, serving as a support hub and 24-hour client service centre for the UK business.



The joint administrators have sold Emerald Global’s flight consolidation business and the shares in its Malaysian subsidiary to AERTiCKET Emerald UK Limited, a subsidiary of AERTiCKET Conso, a major European airline ticket wholesaler.



Four UK jobs have been saved, along with around 40 in Malaysia. However, 23 UK employees have been made redundant.