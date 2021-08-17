Air Astana will resume direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Heathrow later this month.



The twice-weekly route will operate on Saturdays and Wednesdays, starting on 18 September.



Flights will be operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft.



Services to London will take seven hours 15 minutes, and returns six hours 30 minutes.



Economy fares will lead in from £511pp including taxes, fees and charges.



Anyone travelling to Kazakhstan must present evidence of a negative test for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours prior to entering the country.