The election is done and the UK is exiting the European Union, but what does 2020 hold for the travel industry?

This means charter airlines like Titan Airways and Poland’s Enter Air could well be in demand in summer 2020.

While the Cook name will be revived under new Chinese owners Fosun, Thomas Cook Airlines won’t be, and the pool of smaller carriers from which operators can buy seats is diminishing.

EasyJet Holidays, meanwhile, plans to double its current 500,000 package sales in 2020.

The brand will also grow its airline capacity by 14%, so along with Tui should replace the 2.4 million Atol packages Cook’s main brand offered, with Tui, for example, already filling Cook’s shoes in Gambia and Cuba.

Jet2 has put significant extra capacity into Turkey and Greece for summer 2020, with at least six new Greek islands on sale.

Jet2 plans to grow its Atol from 3.9 million passenger numbers to 4.5-4.6 million in 2020. Tui sits at 5.55 million but will add another two million seats next summer.

Next summer, easyJet and its new package tour operation will have an extra 130 slots per week at Gatwick and 25 at Bristol, while Jet2 has an extra 280 a week (plus five additional aircraft) at Manchester, 95 at Birmingham, 62 at Stansted and 25 at Bristol.

However, key players were quick to fill the vacuum. EasyJet paid £36 million for Cook’s Gatwick and Bristol slots, with Jet2.com purchasing others at Manchester, Birmingham and Stansted.

Data from Cirium shows where gaps existed. Manchester was the biggest loser airport-wise from Cook’s collapse, with the operator’s airline accounting for 1.19 million seats last summer or 10% of the airport’s total.

Chief executive Simon Cooper said in November: “This has created significant short-term lack of seat capacity as well as an unprecedented opportunity in the medium term to gain share.”

Cook’s collapse meant that about 20% of beach holiday capacity and leisure airline seats disappeared, according to estimates by On the Beach Group.

With Brexit now all but certain to happen on 31 January following the Conservatives’ general election victory, worries about disruption to travel to the EU have receded, particularly as the “transition period” should ensure none of the border chaos predicted in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“Everyone is fairly content going into 2020, but the challenge we have is around peaks. There’s the Brexit deadline. Whatever happens, we’re looking for some certainty and if that exists, we expect a good 2020.”

“People have largely concluded life goes on and they are not changing their behaviour,” says The Travel Network Group’s (TTNG) chief commercial officer Vim Vithaldas.

The Brexit row may finally be resolved, and after three years the public may have got used to its key effect on holiday costs – namely the 20% fall in sterling since 2016.

And despite the continued repercussions of Thomas Cook’s failure, there are grounds for optimism as the new decade begins.

With 2019 proving to be a tumultuous year, the travel industry will be hoping 2020 is calmer.

'The travel industry will be hoping 2020 is calmer'

Looking ahead: What can travel expect for 2020?

British Airways has revealed one new long-haul route for 2020

Cruise Cruise lines show no sign of slowing growth, with 28 ocean vessels and 18 river cruisers set to launch in 2020, compared with 24 ocean and 11 river ships in 2019. Six of the 2020 launches will carry more than 4,000 passengers and they start in the spring with Virgin Voyages’ much- anticipated Scarlet Lady.

The UK and Ireland cruise industry reached the two million passenger mark in 2018. Clia said it “no longer made predictions” about the market size, but added: “Four of the new ocean ships will be launching in the UK, which shows the strength and confidence of the UK cruise market.” Destinations The shift of short-haul capacity back to the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa is set to continue in 2020.

Sharm el Sheikh is back after the four-year UK flight ban was lifted in October, with Tui returning in February 2020, while Tunisia will further re-establish itself as a summer and winter destination.

The reappearance of both should ease the capacity squeeze in the Canaries, which has attracted the bulk of the displaced winter sun market in the past few years.

“An old favourite, Egypt, is coming back and people can’t wait to book it,” says TTNG’s Vithaldas. TTNG expects further growth in cruise and long-haul, with sterling still providing value in destinations like the Far East.

Turkey is another winner, but Iceland will see a decline in 2020 as the stronger krona and the demise of Wow Air continue to bite. Visitor numbers fell 23.6% year-on-year in May and have seen double-digit decreases since.

The Centre for Aviation estimates Iceland experienced a 26% drop in flights in 2019 and visitor numbers this year are expected to fall to 2017 levels of around 2.1 million, although this compares with only 550,000 in 2011. Airlines This year will see a brief respite from transatlantic budget airline expansion. Wow Air’s failure in March and Norwegian reining back means fewer cheap seats across the Atlantic until 2021, when New York’s JetBlue comes to the UK.

In short-haul, the loss of Thomas Cook may mean more expensive fares this summer, while Brexit’s impact on an industry that buys oil in dollars could add to profit pressure.

Scheduled airlines are taking a mixed approach to 2020. After more than a dozen route launches in 2019, some of them long-haul, British Airways has revealed one new long-haul route, Portland, and seven short-haul for 2020 but Virgin Atlantic is filling former Thomas Cook long-haul capacity at Manchester. Iata predicted total world airline profits would fall $2 billion to $28 billion in 2019 and the outlook remains cautious.

Environmental issues are increasingly prominent in the travel industry