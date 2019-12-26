January

The year began ominously with Thomas Cook alienating an estimated 2,000 independent agents by ending online price parity, leaving many to switch to Jet2.

Credit insurer Euler Hermes later reduced the level of cover it offered to Cook’s third-party suppliers amid worries over its finances.



Operators and agents reported that Brexit, then scheduled for 29 March, was affecting the peak booking period, and the government warned about passport validity afterwards.



Tui said winning £19,000 in costs following a false sickness case was a “clear message” to fake claimants.

February

Cook revealed plans to sell its airline to raise cash. Virgin Voyages gave UK agents a tour of its first ship, Scarlet Lady.



Flybmi collapsed with 376 job losses, prompting calls for mandatory financial protection of all UK air ticket sales, while Airbus announced the end of A380 production in 2021.



IHG acquired Six Senses for $300 million and Flybe was sold to Virgin-backed Connect Airways for £2.8 million.

March

Cook hired Will Waggott to turn around its tour operation. Virgin Atlantic axed the requirement for female cabin crew to wear makeup.

The Boeing 737 Max was grounded after a second fatal crash. The first Brexit date came and went.



A lack of progress on Brexit and sterling’s weakness was blamed as Ski-Val collapsed amid the “worst trading environment since 2008”.