Back in January, PGL was announced as "strategic investor" for Condor – which was rescued by a €380 million German government bridging loan following Cook’s collapse – and promised "the future of Germany’s most popular leisure airline was fully secured".



However, a PGL spokesperson formally confirmed on Monday (13 April) it had withdrawn its interest, with Condor later confirming the deal was off.



A Condor spokesperson said the business was examining various options for future ownership of the former Cook carrier, and confirmed the airline was in further discussions with the German government over state aid to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis.