Industry reaction has been generally dismissive of the proposal, despite government sources claiming it could reopen travel between the UK and US this summer.

Elsewhere, Covid test providers are the subject of an investigation by consumer watchdog Which? and there is a row in Greece over the revamp of Athens’ most famous historic site.



Industry dismisses UK-US Atlantic Taskforce

Airlines and trade bodies have criticised a taskforce set up to reopen UK-US travel as an empty gesture. Virgin Atlantic said the announcement of an Atlantic Taskforce “falls short”, while the Business Travel Association said it was “the latest in a long line of taskforces”. (BBC)

Taskforce ‘can salvage summer’

The Atlantic taskforce will aim to restart tourism between the UK and US this year, government sources say. It will report back this month with recommendations aimed at resuming transatlantic flights before the end of the summer. (The Telegraph)

Rogue Covid test providers a ‘serious problem’

Travellers are at the mercy of rogue operators after Which? found “serious problems” with the government’s list of Covid test providers. The magazine found some providers listed on the government’s website “were not even offering” tests at that time and said there were serious flaws in the system. (Sky News)

21 June unlock could be delays, Johnson hints – again



Boris Johnson has again signalled the 21 June lifting of Covid restrictions could be delayed. Arriving in Cornwall for the G7 summit, he told reporters “everybody can see very clearly” that coronavirus cases are going up. He said that a final decision will be announced on Monday. (Metro)



Loosen travel rules or risk recovery, says Gatwick MP



Tory MP Henry Smith has said the government is “too cautious” in refusing quarantine-free travel to more destinations. Smith said advice by the government to holiday in the UK this year was “very troubling, particularly for those who work in the aviation and travel sectors” (The i)



Acropolis paving angers historians



Archaeologists have criticised a new path and lift at Athens’ most famous landmark as a “scandal”. The additions facilitate visits by the disabled and increase capacity for cruise ship visits, but have been described as an eyesore. (The Guardian)