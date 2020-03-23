Bosses at the airport hope at least 100 employees will sign up for the volunteer scheme, which is partnered with 18 local organisations including disability and autism charity Achieve Together and the East of England Ambulance Service.

Equipment and facilities at the London hub have also been donated to the government, local authorities and the NHS, such as its parking area for testing.

"The desire from our teams and partners to support those in greatest need during these extraordinary times fills me with admiration for our people and wider airport community," said Alberto Martin, chief executive of Luton airport.



"With their backing and the support of our shareholders, we will do all we can to support both our local community and the wider national effort in tackling the pandemic."

This comes as restaurants at Luton airport have donated food to local homeless charities and the workforce is reduced by 70%.