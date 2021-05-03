Turkey is one of Lusso's new destinations

Luxury specialist Lusso has launched a Europe programme following requests from agents and clients.

New destinations featured by the trade-only operator include Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.

“For many years, Europe has been the destination we’ve most consistently been asked to add to our portfolio,” said Lusso managing director James Weaver.

He added: “We established Lusso to support independent travel agents and will always strive to listen to their feedback and react to their changing needs, which is why I’m so delighted to be adding this much-wanted product to our offering.”

The programme has been assembled by Lusso’s Europe & Africa product manager Vanessa Dean, previously Carrier’s Europe product manager.

The operator has also appointed Pete Mathers as marketing manager, the first dedicated marketing appointment in Lusso’s 11-year history. Mathers has previously worked in marketing and product manager roles for luxury operators.

Weaver said: “As we look to the future, we are keen to support our agents further in terms of the marketing output we provide and are delighted to welcome Pete to the team with the experience he will bring to the role.”