Madeira has clarified travel advice for UK visitors ahead of its move to the green watchlist from 30 June.

The island is accepting UK travellers without quarantine, whether vaccinated or not, as it is an autonomous region of Portugal and is not applying the rules in place for the mainland. This exception is for arrivals of all nationalities.

A “green corridor” is already in place at Madeira airport for those who arrive with a negative PCR test done within 72 hours.

Alternatively, visitors can take a free test at the airport on arrival. One free PCR test per visitor is offered, to be taken on arrival or departure, with results “in six to 12 hours”.

There are also discounts for any further tests required, with PCR tests from €90 and antigen tests from €18.

Curfew hours in Madeira have now been reduced and are from 1am until 5am. Restaurants can be open for dinner until midnight.

The island currently has no cases of the Delta variant and 61 active Covid cases, with one-third of inhabitants fully vaccinated. Neighbouring Porto Santo “has reached group immunisation”.