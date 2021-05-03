Madeira is to give all overseas visitors one free PCR test as part of a package to attract guests this summer.

The test can be taken on arrival or departure, with results in 24 hours and discounted rates for any other tests needed.

A “green corridor” is already in place at Madeira airport for those who arrive with a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery from the virus within 90 days or with a negative PCR test done within 72 hours.

Now, however, visitors can also take a free test at the airport on arrival. This will avoid the need to take a test in the UK, but visitors must then remain in their accommodation until the result is known.

If visitors choose not to do this, they can opt to take the free test before they depart, although currently, they are required to do this upon arrival in the UK.

Any subsequent PCR tests in Madeira are from €90 and antigen tests from €18.

Tourism officials say Covid-19 cases in Madeira have “decreased significantly”, with an average of 32 new cases in the last seven days; while 27% of the population has received their first dose of the vaccine and 8.8% both doses. All tourism professionals will be vaccinated by the end of May.



Nuno Vale, Madeira Promotion Bureau director, said: “Madeira drew up a pandemic response strategy with concrete measures which were both timely and appropriate. This kept the pandemic under control.”

Curfew hours in Madeira have now been reduced to between 11pm and 5am, but restaurants and bars are closing at 10pm.