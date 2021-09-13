MAG’s plea came as it posted August passenger numbers down 68% on the same month in 2019, warning the "chaos and confusion" being caused by the current traffic light regime risked further slowing the recovery of the UK’s aviation and travel industries.



The group said it served just 1.5 million passengers between June and August 2021, a mere 16% of the almost 10 million that flew from the group’s airports during the same period in 2019.



It is calling for urgent reform of the UK’s traffic light regime ahead of a third and final Global Travel Taskforce checkpoint review on 1 October "to protect the travel sector through the winter season and restore consumer confidence now for bookings next summer".

MAG wants the government to implement a two-tier system with no mandatory testing for fully vaccinated arrivals from countries with no evidence of there being new Covid-19 variants circulating.



"A two-tier system would see the majority of international markets open for travel as the default, with only those countries which pose a significant public health risk from new variants subject to travel restrictions such as testing and a period of quarantine," said MAG.



"This proposal would remove the chaos and confusion caused by the traffic light system and restore consumer confidence by reducing concerns about last-minute changes which have been commonplace this summer."