The company, which runs Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports, lost its legal challenge against the government in the High Court in July.

MAG, backed by travel firms including Ryanair, Tui, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic, sought a High Court verdict on how changes to the system were made, often at short notice, and argued there was a lack of transparency on decision-making.

But judges ruled transport secretary Grant Shapps had not acted unlawfully and had conducted a review “which meets the requirements” of the government’s International Travel Regulations.

MAG is expected to appeal this judgement on the grounds that the government has a duty to be “transparent” in the way it has made decisions on the traffic light system.