An agent specialising in Disney trips has been praised for its handling of the Flybe collapse.
MagicBreaks has put measures in place to protect clients affected by the Flybe failure, which happened in the early hours of 5 March.
The agency has reorganised all departures and secured alternative flights for anyone already on holiday.
Customers have taken to social media to praise the agency.
A Twitter user using the name Silly Sally said: "Really impressed with how quickly MagicBreaks has sorted out alternative flights for our Disneyland Paris trip.
"I was expecting it to at least take a few days but it was literally hours."