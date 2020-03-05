MagicBreaks has put measures in place to protect clients affected by the Flybe failure, which happened in the early hours of 5 March.

The agency has reorganised all departures and secured alternative flights for anyone already on holiday.

Customers have taken to social media to praise the agency.

A Twitter user using the name Silly Sally said: "Really impressed with how quickly MagicBreaks has sorted out alternative flights for our Disneyland Paris trip.

"I was expecting it to at least take a few days but it was literally hours."