The idea for Signature Long Haul, for which a temporary blue and yellow logo harking back to old-style Cook has been created, came about when Major’s managing director Qasim Gulamhusein and sales and marketing director Mohammed Rashid held a recruitment day in Peterborough shortly after Cook collapsed and recognised “an incredible pool of talented and experienced” people.

They have matched the new team members’ Cook salaries and given them “better bonus structures”. Rashid, who also owns a stake in the trade-only consolidator and tour operator, said Hays Travel’s acquisition of Cook’s retail network solidified the idea for Signature, with the further opportunity it opened up with more agents.

Rashid added: “That confirmed we should do it and could grow the business.”

With the opening of Signature, Major now boasts 55 staff – a doubling since Gulamhusein and Miqdaad Versi acquired 85% of the business from Mike Widdowson in 2017, who remains chair.

At that time, they also took the brand trade-only and set up offices in Manila and Cairo for programmers, developers and video-makers. But the call centre staff are all UK-based.

Gulamhusein said of Peterborough: “There’s a big pool of talent here. I can see us expanding again – the office space downstairs is vacant. In the next three or four years, I wouldn’t be surprised if we had more than 100 staff here.”