Most agent respondents said they'd be happy to travel to Andalucia promptly (Credit: Rotiv Artic / Unsplash)

Most agents would feel comfortable travelling to Spain this year, despite the ever-changing Covid landscape and international travel restrictions.

The majority of agents polled by the Andalucia Tourism Board (96%) said they would feel comfortable travelling to Spain once routes reopen.

The findings came as part of a wider study by the tourism board to gauge perception of Andalucia and Spain in the UK market while the Covid crisis continues.

In total, 102 UK industry exerts were interviewed – including 75 travel agents and 22 tour operators, with a further five media focus groups held.

Agents said the biggest barriers to selling a trip in the current climate were travel restrictions, and clients’ concerns about PCR testing, vaccination passports, quarantine and ever-changing travel advice.

When asked which Spanish destinations they would recommend to their clients, nearly half opted for destinations within Andalucia; 13% chose destinations in the Balearics, 11% in the Canaries, 10% in Catalonia and 10% in the Valencia region.