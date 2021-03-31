Most respondents said they would be comfortable with using digital health passes (Credit: Yura Fresh / Unsplash)

Most travellers would be comfortable using some form of digital health pass in future, new research by Amadeus has revealed.

Some 91% of the 9,055 travellers polled by Censuswide as part of an Amadeus study said they would be happy to embrace new health certification.



Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they would be happy for their health data to be stored electronically if allowed them to pass through airports with fewer face-to-face interactions.



A further 72% said they would be happy for their data to be held this way if it allowed them to travel to more destinations; 68% said they would be more likely to share health data with frequently used airlines if they were offered a way to store travel health data.



However, 93% of those polled said they would want assurances about how their travel health data is stored.



Respondents’ three main worries were data security and exposure to hackers (38%), privacy concerns about the type of data sought (35%), and any lack of transparency around, and control over, how and where their data is shared (30%).