Coinciding with Pride Month, TTG readers are invited to take part in a survey examining how friendly Italy is perceived to be towards same sex couples, how high up it would be on agents and operators’ lists to sell as an LGBT wedding or honeymoon destinations, and how welcoming the trade thinks it is to the LGBT community at large.

We want to collect the opinions of everyone across the trade – whether you’re a part of the LGBT community or not – and as a thank you, those who participate in the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win an Italian hamper.

Alternatively readers can opt to remain anonymous in the survey should they choose.

Sophie Griffiths, editor of TTG said: “TTG Media has long been recognised as a champion of equality and diversity in the travel trade and we’re excited to partner with the Italian National Tourist Board to help educate the trade on selling Italy as an LGBT destination.

“We really want to find out first though how the country is perceived as a LGBT holiday option and what needs to change for it to broaden its appeal. This survey is a chance to make the views of the trade heard ahead of our dedicated Italy training event on July 2.”

Click here to take the survey, which will take around five minutes to complete.

Register for the July 2 event here.