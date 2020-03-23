The airline has cancelled all Kuala Lumpur-Heathrow flights during May and June, but hopes to resume three-times weekly Kuala Lumpur-Heathrow return service to resume in July.



It will also offer limited onward connections on key routes in south-east Asia, including internal flights, and onwards to Australasia.



Then in September, Malaysia Airlines plans to increase this schedule to five-times weekly with additional connecting flights to the likes of Langkawi, Penang and Kota Kinabalu, as well as Bali, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.



Malaysia Airlines’ last Heathrow-Kuala Lumpur flights will operate on Tuesday (21 April) and 28 April, while the final Kuala Lumpur-Heathrow flight will operate on 27 April.



The first Kuala Lumpur-Heathrow flight in July will operate on 4 July.