Malaysia Airlines has announced plans to introduce a digital health pass for travel, which will be available from the airline’s mobile app – and will incorporate elements of Iata’s Travel Pass .

The pass will allow passengers to make appointments with certified medical partners for any necessary pre-departure PCR Covid tests, or to upload certification of Covid-19 vaccination.



It will also allow passengers to verify their eligibility to travel before departure to ensure they are compliant with global travel restrictions, and share their status with local authorities.



Additionally, Malaysia Airlines said the digital ID would promote an increasingly contactless journey in future, combining health data and certification with typical travel documents.



Izham Ismail, Malaysia Aviation Group group chief executive, said: “We are excited to make history together with Iata, and help reopen travel nationally and worldwide.



"Part of our promise to ensure passengers can fly confidently, the digital travel health pass will open the way for us to take the brave next step into the world in a post-pandemic time."