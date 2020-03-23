Dr Gavin Gulia, Malta Tourism Authority’s chairman, and Johann Buttigieg, its chief executive officer, urged their partners to post pictures of their fond memories in Malta on its Facebook and Twitter pages using @VisitMaltaUK.

They reassured agents that the archipelago of Malta, Gozo and Comino will be ready to welcome tourists back when it is appropriate and urged everyone to stay at home in the meantime.

"As we listen to the call to stay home and stay safe messages, our streets are quiet, our beaches are empty and our sites are unexplored," said Gulia and Buttigieg.

"For the health and wellbeing of our citizens and global travellers, this is obviously a hugely necessary course of action, yet we still recognise the pain it is causing."

They insisted Malta "will be waiting" for when the pandemic is over and the world comes out of lockdown.

View the full letter at www.malta-training.com/news/view/8