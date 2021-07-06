Malta has confirmed a ban on all arrivals who are not fully vaccinated as from Wednesday.
Children aged five to 12 must undergo a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival. The under fives do not need a PCR test to travel with fully vaccinated parents or legal guardians.
Malta has put a ban on unaccompanied minors travelling to the island and said certificates of recovery from Covid will not be valid.
Malta is also closing all English Language schools until further notice.
The government has also said the AstraZeneca vaccine from batch numbers 4120Z001, 4120Z002 and 412Z003, known as Covishield, will not be an accepted proof of vaccination. This is in line with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) advice.