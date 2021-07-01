Conflicting reports around what vaccination certification would be acceptable has sparked confusion for the trade and clients

British travellers to Malta will now be able to show proof of full Covid vaccination using the NHS app, the Malta Tourism Authority has confirmed.

From Thursday (1 July) arrivals from the UK aged over 12 can demonstrate they have received both Covid jabs using the NHS app or by showing a Covid vaccination certificate in digital or downloaded PDF form.

Children aged 5-11 accompanied by vaccinated parents or legal guardians can show proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours before arriving in Malta and children under five do not need a test.

Those aged over 12 must also travel with a full vaccination certificate, even though the UK has yet to decide whether to start vaccinating under-18s.

The announcement follows a series of conflicting local news reports and government statements this week around the validity of the NHS app.

Malta was moved to the UK’s green travel list on Wednesday (30 June) but had previously announced plans to only allow fully jabbed Brits to enter – with proof of vaccination needed.

Maltese authorities had said on Tuesday (29 June) only a paper version of the NHS Covid letter would be accepted – having previously stated a day earlier that the NHS app would be permitted.