More than 50% of the Maltese population have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

Malta has confirmed it won’t impose an inbound quarantine requirement on UK visitors this summer.

The island nation has placed the UK on its "amber list" ahead of its plans to reopen to foreign tourists from 1 June.



This means visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least 10 days prior arriving in Malta will be able to enter the country with the need for a test.



They will have to provide proof of vaccination in the form of their vaccination card when boarding.



Amber list status means those who visitors who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will also be able to travel to Malta without having to quarantine.



Non-vaccinated visitors will have to provide certificate evidence of a negative PCR test for Covid-19 taken up to 72 hours prior to their flight.