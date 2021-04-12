The course features six lessons covering accommodation, dinning, excursions, events and recommended itineraries.





Malta is planning to reopen to travellers on 1 June 2021, and MTA has also updated its ‘Reopening Course’ for agents, to include the most recent updates and protocols.



Natalie Swinburne, MTA’s trade marketing manager, UK & Ireland, said: “We have developed this training course as the Covid-19 vaccine will create more confidence among the 50-plus market to plan and book future trips to Malta.



“We want to ensure our travel agent partners have all product knowledge and tools to understand the needs of the 50-plus traveller to generate those all-important enquiries and bookings.”



MTA is also offering agents who complete all modules of the new course by 14 May the chance to win one of 10 Maltese gastronomic goody bags in a prize draw.





Visit Malta Training for more details.