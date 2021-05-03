Sheffield Travel is one of the campaign's travel trade partners

Sheffield Travel is among a number of travel trade partners for Malta’s new "Feel Free Again" advertising campaign.

The Malta Tourism Authority launched the campaign on Saturday (15 May), which features a travel agent call to action.



Advantage Travel Partnership member Sheffield, along with homeworking agency Not Just Travel and operator easyJet holidays, will feature in the MTA’s digital out of home advertising.



Ads will run for the next six months at The Moor in Sheffield and at Plymouth’s Drake Circus, and across various locations in London, Manchester and Liverpool. These include Wembley Box Park and Manchester Victoria railway station.



The MTA will also be offering training to agents in these regions; any interested agents should email peter.green@visitmalta.com.