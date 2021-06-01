From Wednesday (30 June), only fully vaccinated British travellers will be allowed to enter the country

Malta has confirmed the NHS app as a valid form of Covid vaccination certification after announcing new entry rules for UK visitors coming into force later this week.

From Wednesday (30 June) only fully vaccinated British travellers will be allowed to enter Malta – with all arrivals needing to have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before.

In a new update, the Malta Tourism Authority said accepted forms of vaccination proof included the Maltese vaccination certificate, the NHS Covid Pass app and the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Children aged 5-11 can travel if they accompany vaccinated adults with proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours from arrival in Malta, while children under five do not need a test.

Travellers aged 12 and over will need to show proof of Covid vaccination.