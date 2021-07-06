Malta will reportedly ban all arrivals not fully vaccinated against Covid-19, starting next week.

The Times of Malta reports the ban will come into effect on Wednesday (14 July). All travellers to Malta will have to present proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

The paper, citing Maltese health minister Chris Fearne, reports all arrivals will have to present a recognised vaccine certificate.



These include any Maltese vaccine certification; NHS vaccine certification via the NHS app or a paper copy; or an EU vaccine certificate or Covid pass.



Children accompanying fully vaccinated adults will have to present evidence of a pre-travel negative test for Covid-19.