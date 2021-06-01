The policy will reportedly come into force on 30 June, the day Malta joins the travel green list

The policy will reportedly come into force on 30 June, the day Malta joins the travel green list

Malta has reportedly outlined plans to require unvaccinated British visitors to quarantine upon entering the country this summer.

According to Sky News and the Times of Malta, the Maltese government will ask those arriving from the UK to present a Covid vaccination certificate recognised by the country’s authorities.

This is due to the "situation of variant cases reported in the United Kingdom".

Those without a recognised vaccine certificate will reportedly have to quarantine on their arrival and at their own expense.

TTG is awaiting further information from the Malta Tourism Authority.

The policy will reportedly come into force on 30 June – the day Malta joins the government’s travel green list.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the NHS app will be an accepted form of Covid certificate, or for how long unvaccinated visitors will be required to isolate.

Entry requirements for Malta have not yet been updated on the Foreign Office website.