Malta will reopen to vaccinated British travellers and tourists from 1 June, the country’s tourism authority has confirmed.

Prospective visitors will need to show their vaccination card before boarding a flight to the island, evidencing full vaccination dosage at least 10 days prior to arrival.



Vaccinated travellers will not have to provide any kind of negative Covid-19 test certification in advance of travel to Malta.



Malta is second only to the UK in terms of European countries that have vaccinated the greatest proportion of their population, with 40% of the adult population of Malta having received their first dose.