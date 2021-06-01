New Covid rules for UK and Ireland visitors to Malta have been announced by the island’s government ahead of its possible inclusion on the UK’s green list.

UK and Ireland visitors will need to take a PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Malta. They will also need to complete a passenger locator and health declaration form.

Malta’s government warned failure to do this “shall result in denied boarding”.

Anyone who does arrive in Malta without proof of a PCR test will be subject to a €120 test fee and quarantine at €100 a night.

The current alternative, for those with dual citizenship, is to present a valid Maltese vaccine certificate – open only to Maltese ID card holders – before boarding flights to the island.

A government advisory said: “Malta is currently not accepting vaccine certificates, which are not Maltese. Non-Maltese vaccine certificates will start being accepted when the EU’s Digital Covid Passport and bilateral agreements are in force.”

The UK and Ireland are on Malta’s amber list and Maltese nationals are advised against all travel to amber list countries.