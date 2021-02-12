The Malta Tourism Authority has appointed former Thomas Cook consultant and product manager Peter Green as its new trade trainer.

Green will be responsible for working with agents across the UK and Ireland to develop their knowledge of Malta through one-to-one and group training.



He will also serve as agents’ main point of contact with the MTA.



Green started his career in travel with Thomas Cook as a sales consultant before taking on an assistant product manager role at Cook HQ looking after after several destinations, including Malta.



He has since gone on to take up a product executive role with Arena Voyages looking after the firm’s small ship luxury cruise offering.



His experience is bolstered by five years’ tourism study, achieving a master’s degree in International Tourism and Hospitality Management.



"Peter hopes to bring an agent’s perspective on training to the role," said the MTA.



Green said: "I’m looking forward to using my experience to help promote the Maltese archipelago to the tourism trade across the UK and Ireland.



"During this challenging time, I’ll be particularly focused on supporting agents with their destination knowledge to help them secure those all-important bookings.



"Having studied tourism, I understand the key role that sustainability plays within the industry. I hope to share these insights with our agent partners, including how to help encourage increased local spend and cultural immersion in local communities."