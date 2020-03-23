Mimi Visheva will lead group and one-to-one training with agents, and will serve as the trade’s main point of contact with the tourist board.



Visheva brings in-depth knowledge of Malta to the role after studying in the country and working with the tourism authority’s UK operation for three years.



She will support agents with enquiries and training, working alongside trade marketing manager Natalie Swinburne. Together, they will oversee the organisation’s Malta Training Programme and the launch of a new series of training webinars to address the coronavirus pandemic.



“Due to Covid-19, the industry will continue to go through a challenging time," said Visheva.

"Through my new role, I am looking forward to sharing the knowledge and passion I have for Malta with agents across the UK and Ireland, leaving them prepared to answer travellers’ questions when it is safe to travel again."