The training course is specifically dedicated to the island of Gozo

The Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) has developed and launched a new training course for agents, focusing specifically on the island of Gozo.

The course comprises seven lessons; an introduction, the island’s history and culture, where to stay, exploring the capital, keeping active, seasonal gastronomy, and rest and rejuvenation.

The MTA has also teamed up with Mercury Holidays to offer one agent the chance to win a three-night stay at the Kempinski San Lawrenz Hotel, inclusive of return flights and transfers.

To be entered in the draw, agents must complete the training course and make a Gozo booking by 18 July 2021.

On 18 June, the Gozo Tourism Association will join MTA’s trade trainer Peter Green to discuss what the island has to offer visitors in 2021.