Only the paper version of the NHS Covid letter will now be accepted as full vaccination certification

Only the paper version of the NHS Covid letter will now be accepted as full vaccination certification

The Maltese government has announced it will only accept a paper version of the NHS Covid letter as proof of vaccination from UK arrivals.

From Wednesday (30 June), all UK travellers to Malta will have to show evidence of a negative PCR test and proof of full vaccination.

As of Thursday, (1 July) the EU digital Covid Certificates will also be allowed but the NHS app will not be officially recognised - despite a statement from the Malta Tourism Authority to TTG on Monday (28 June) listing it as an acceptable certification.

Children aged 5-11 can travel if they are accompanying their vaccinated parents or legal guardian and must show evidence of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival. Under fives do not need a test.

Updated guidance on the Maltese government website states: "Everyone must complete a Public Health Declaration Form and Passenger Locator Form. You must show both forms to airline officials on departure and health officials stationed at the terminal temperature screening points when you arrive in Malta."