Manchester airport is condensing all operations to a just one terminal as coronavirus crushes passenger numbers.
From 25 March, all flights scheduled to depart from Terminals Two and Three will be transferred to Terminal One.
"Like all airports across the world, Manchester Airport has experienced a significant fall in passenger volumes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," a spokesperson from the airport said.
“Given this reduction in departing and arriving flights, and the likelihood traffic will decline further, we have taken the decision to work towards operating from a single terminal."
There will be provisions made for people who set off from Terminals Two or Three and have a car parked at the airport, they said.