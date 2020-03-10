From 25 March, all flights scheduled to depart from Terminals Two and Three will be transferred to Terminal One.

"Like all airports across the world, Manchester Airport has experienced a significant fall in passenger volumes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," a spokesperson from the airport said.



“Given this reduction in departing and arriving flights, and the likelihood traffic will decline further, we have taken the decision to work towards operating from a single terminal."

There will be provisions made for people who set off from Terminals Two or Three and have a car parked at the airport, they said.