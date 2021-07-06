A four-year project to extend Manchester airport’s Terminal Two came to fruition on Wednesday (14 July) as the first passengers departed the facility.

Jet2.com’s 6.30am flight to Menorca was the first to depart the expanded facility, with Tui set to resume operations there on Thursday (15 July).



Manchester airport said the project was the "centrepiece" of its £1 billion transformation programme, which got under way in 2017 but was delayed by more than a year due to the Covid pandemic.



The new-look terminal features new shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, a modernised security area and refreshed departure lounge, and will be able to accommodate more passengers.