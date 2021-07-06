The first passengers will pass through Manchester airport’s new Terminal Two extension on Wednesday.

Jet2 and Tui flights will be the first to operate from the facility, which is the centrepiece of a £1 billion investment programme.

Jet2 will start flying the new building from 14 July, with three flights on the first day to Menorca, Ibiza and Palma.

Tui will operate from the terminal from 15 July, with services to a range of destinations including green-listed Malta and Madeira. Singapore Airlines will move over on the 17th.

The expanded terminal includes a new security area with 10 lanes and a new departure lounge with an 81 square metre digital screen. Two airport-operated lounges, Escape and the 1903 Lounge, will also open.

The arrivals area will be four times larger than the current space and feature eight baggage carousels.

The airport’s managing director Karen Smart said: ““This project was always about offering the modern airport experience that families and businesses across the North deserve as they travel through their international gateway to the world, and our new terminal certainly delivers on that goal.”