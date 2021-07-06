Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said he would "continue to speak up" for the travel industry

Abta representatives have met Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to stress the “urgent need” for financial support for travel businesses.

Luke Petherbridge, Abta’s director of public affairs, and Henbury Travel managing director Richard Slater told Burnham about the “unique circumstances facing travel companies” and the need for sector-specific financial support, especially with the winding down of the furlough scheme.

“International travel and tourism is hugely important for the Greater Manchester area and the government needs to ensure that a risk-based approach is followed to enable people to travel again safely”, said Slater, who is also Abta’s north west chair.

“Travel businesses will play a vital role in Manchester’s economic recovery and were not only viable but thriving ahead of the pandemic. They deserve to be supported and mustn’t be abandoned as the domestic unlocking progresses.”

Burnham agreed that travel firms in Manchester and the rest of the UK had endured “significant difficulties for almost 18 months”.