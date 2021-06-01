Manchester Airports Group is to open eight new Covid testing sites at its three airports, anticipating strong demand.

MAG owns Manchester, Stansted and East Midlands airports and currently has a single test site at each. Expansion will see it offer walk through and drive through options at all its airports. Manchester and Stansted will each have four centres and East Midlands three, giving a total capacity of "around 2,000 an hour" across all sites.

In a new deal that adds testing firm Randox to existing partner Collinson, MAG will offer a range of tests for arrival and departure for amber and green list countries, plus Test to Release, which unlocks passengers from quarantine after five days.

PCR test prices will be from £60 for a next day result. One-three hour PCR tests are £95. A green arrivals day 2 test is £60 or £75 depending on location and an amber day two and eight package £120 or £130.

Brad Miller, managing director of MAGO, MAG’s digital division, said: ““We are pleased to be increasing our testing facilities at all three of our airports ahead of international travel re-starting in earnest.



“Our partnership with Collinson has proved to be successful since launching in December and we are delighted to be welcoming Randox on board.

“By offering both arrival and departure tests, as well as a choice of walk-through and drive-through test centres, passengers know they can select whatever it is they need to make their trip as stress-free as possible.”