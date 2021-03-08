Tui’s Marella Cruises has confirmed it will offer sailings around the UK this summer.

The line’s decision follows several brands including P&O, Princess, MSC and Viking in announcing new domestic itineraries as a part of a "phased" return to service from 17 May, agreed between the industry and UK government.

Marella announced the news on social media earlier today (23 March).

It is not yet known when the line will restart sailings, which ships it plans to operate or what its vaccination policy will be.

A spokesperson told TTG: “There is currently no additional information but, as the social teaser post alludes, plans are being worked on and we’ll provide more information when there’s more to share – likely sometime in April.”