Sailing from Montego Bay in Jamaica on 19 April, the cruise features guest talks and interactive workshops with authors and entertainers as it sails across the Atlantic Ocean before finishing in Dubrovnik, Croatia. All-inclusive fares start from £1,644pp.



Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises, said the line’s success with its Electric Sunsets cruises inspired the introduction of the literature-themed cruise.

"It offers something different for guests onboard on a cruise where there are not as many days ashore as some of our other itineraries," he added.



Authors and entertainers onboard include Sarah Cruddas, famous for her knowledge of Space exploration, comedian Tony Strange and crime novelist Barbara Nadel.



Marella Explorer 2 starts its Spanish sailings from 22 September before heading to the Caribbean in November where it’ll homeport in Montego Bay for the winter season.