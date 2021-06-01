Marella cited the 'ongoing uncertainty with international cruising' for the latest round of cancellations

Marella Cruises has extended its cancellations into 2022 owing to concerns about a resumption of cruising owing to the Covid crisis.

Planned sailings onboard Marella Discovery 2 from 1 November to 30 April 2022 have been cancelled.

Marella owner Tui attributed the decision to the "ongoing uncertainty with international cruising". The move affects all Asia, Ancient Affair and Mediterranean Islands sailings from Cyprus.

Customers impacted by the cancellations will be contacted directly and can request a full cash refund. Alternatively, they can move their booking to a later date or switch to an alternative holiday and receive a booking incentive.

All other sailings onboard Marella Discovery 2 and Marella Discovery, due to depart up to an in 31 July, remain cancelled.