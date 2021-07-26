The departure will take place a month after the ban on international cruises was lifted in the UK.

Chris Hackney, managing director, Tui UK & Ireland, said: “The decision to lift the ban on international cruising is great news for the industry, following the safe and successful launch of domestic cruising it’s exciting to know cruise ships can begin to sail internationally very soon.

“Our domestic cruises have received some fantastic customer feedback and we will continue to operate these from Southampton and Newcastle in August before we return to international cruises in September from our homeports in the UK and Corfu.”



Guests aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both Covid jabs at least 14 days before travelling. All under 18s, excluding infants under two, who will not be able to sail as they are exempt from testing, will be asked to have a lateral flow test.

Tui claims savings of up to £900 per couple for departures from 3 September until 24 October on Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2 or Marella Discovery, based on two sharing an inside cabin on seven-night durations.