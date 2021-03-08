The Glass House onboard has had its Greco-Roman design swapped for a modern beach club aesthetic

Marella Cruises has revealed a new beach club area created following a renovation onboard its Marella Discovery vessel.

The ship’s indoor pool and dining venue, The Glass House, has undergone a recent refurbishment – swapping its Greco-Roman design for a modern beach club aesthetic.

The area has been equipped with cabanas, shutter-style room dividers and a revamped menu. It also boasts new cabana-style sunbeds, sun loungers, dining tables, sofas and chairs, pool tiling, wall coverings and flooring.

New lighting has also been installed, with different light moods for daytime and evening.

Marella managing director Chris Hackney said: “We’re always thinking of ways we can make the experience onboard even better for our customers, and the revamped space offers the perfect spot for a poolside drink during the day or a laid-back dining option by night.”