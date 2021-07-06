Marella Cruises has announced plans to restart international sailings in September with itineraries from Spain and Greece.

The Tui-owned line will operate “one-country” sailings – basing Marella Discovery out of Corfu and homeporting Marella Explorer 2 in Malaga.

Anyone aged 18-years and older will be required to have had both Covid-19 jabs at least 14 days before travelling and all under 18s, excluding infants under the age of two, must take a lateral flow test.

All guests will need to complete a cruise health declaration online pre-departure to release their boarding pass and guests sailing on an international cruise before 31 October must be UK residents with a permanent UK address, have comprehensive cruise insurance and a passport with at least six months’ validity.

Homeporting in Corfu between September and October, Marella Discovery will offer three new itineraries calling at all Greek ports, including Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete.

Meanwhile, Marella Explorer 2, the line’s adults-only ship, will set sail from Malaga on two new itineraries – one “Continental Coasts” itinerary visiting Palamos, Barcelona, Palma, Alicante, and Almeria – and a “Spirit of Iberia” itinerary calling in Valencia, Ibiza, Cartagena, Gibraltar and Cadiz.

Tui UK and Ireland’s managing director of cruise, Chris Hackney, said: “Following the successful start of our first ever domestic sailings we are delighted to announce our plans to restart our international cruising programme, with five new itineraries for our customers to enjoy.

“These itineraries sail to some of the most beautiful Mediterranean spots. Greece and Spain have long been popular destinations for our customers, so we’re excited to be able to offer them new one-country itineraries. We know our customers are just as excited as we are to return to international cruising, and we can’t wait to see them onboard.

“The safety and wellbeing of both our crew and guests remains our priority which is why our vaccination and testing protocols will remain in place.”