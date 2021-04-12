Tui’s Marella Cruises has revealed more details of its British Isles summer sailings programme – which features departures from Southampton and Newcastle.

The line announced intentions last month to offer UK-based itineraries and has now confirmed Marella Explorer will sail from the south coast from 25 June for seven new voyages and Marella Explorer 2, its adult-only ship, will operate from Newcastle from 10 July.

Cruises onboard Explorer go on sale Friday (16 April) and Explorer 2 voyages will be bookable by the end of the month.

All adult guests will be required to have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccination at least seven days before travelling. Passengers under 18 will be asked to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test before boarding.

Marella confirmed a continued pause in operations for Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 until 31 July, with the ships homeporting in Palma and Corfu this summer.